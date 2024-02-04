China sends 9 satellites from sea
A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)
This marks the third mission for the Smart Dragon-3 rocket.
A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)
A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)
A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)
A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Guangdong produces 2.53 mln NEVs in 2023
- China conducts vertical takeoff, landing test for reusable Kuaizhou rocket
- Smart Dragon 3 rocket successfully completes third space launch
- China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket launches 9 satellites from sea
- Over 1,000 new foreign-funded manufacturing firms established in China's Guangdong in 2023
- Rich historical and cultural heritage of Jieyang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.