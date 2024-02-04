China sends 9 satellites from sea

Ecns.cn) 13:06, February 04, 2024

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)

This marks the third mission for the Smart Dragon-3 rocket.

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)

A Smart Dragon-3 carrier rocket carrying nine satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Yangjiang, in south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/An Di)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)