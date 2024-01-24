China's Guangdong produces 2.53 mln NEVs in 2023

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2.53 million new energy vehicles (NEV) were manufactured in south China's Guangdong Province in 2023, the provincial governor Wang Weizhong said Tuesday.

This means that one out of every four NEVs in the country is produced in Guangdong, said Wang as he delivered the government work report at the annual session of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress.

Guangdong's automotive manufacturing industry is expected to achieve operational income exceeding 1.35 trillion yuan (189.2 billion U.S. dollars), with NEV production accounting for more than half of total vehicle production in Guangdong by 2025, according to a provincial plan.

As the leading automobile production province in the country, Guangdong hosts a multitude of electric vehicle manufacturers, including BYD and XPeng.

