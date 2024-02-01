'Subject Three' dance: Why did it go viral?

Kemusan, also known as "Subject Three,” is among the latest dances trending on social media platforms globally. Originating in Southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, its swaggy steps have fueled a wave of dance challenges in China and abroad. Watch to learn more about the dance and why it caught on worldwide.

