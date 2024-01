We Are China

200-meter-long dragon boat rafts on river

Ecns.cn) 14:02, January 30, 2024

A 200-meter-long fleet of lit-up boats with a dragon head rafting along Hengjiang River at night adds a festive atmosphere in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

