2023 Anhui Culture and Tourism Promotion event held in Maryland, U.S.

Xinhua) 13:29, December 22, 2023

A staff member introduces tea culture during the 2023 Anhui Culture and Tourism Promotion event in Maryland, the United States, on Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A guest (R) experiences tea culture during the 2023 Anhui Culture and Tourism Promotion event in Maryland, the United States, on Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A staff member introduces tea culture during the 2023 Anhui Culture and Tourism Promotion event in Maryland, the United States, on Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

