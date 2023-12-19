Home>>
Additional team dispatched to guide response to cold weather-induced disaster in east China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 13:14, December 19, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- An additional work team has been dispatched to east China's Anhui Province to guide the prevention of and response to disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The ministry and the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief held meetings with other central departments on Monday to discuss emergency response measures.
During the meeting, the authorities stressed the need for efforts to strengthen monitoring, forecasts and the issuance of alerts, secure smooth operation of power and logistic networks, and allocate and distribute relief funds and materials in a timely manner.
