China issues circular on responding to freezing disasters

Xinhua) 10:56, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular on the prevention and response to disasters caused by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions, according to the Ministry of Water Resources on Monday.

The circular also called for maintaining water supply in rural areas.

Heavy rains and snowfall have recently hit many parts of the country, and a strong cold wave is expected to hit the central and eastern regions, the ministry said, adding that there may be a shortage of water supply in some rural areas as many people return home for the upcoming New Year's Day and Spring Festival holidays.

The circular urged water resources departments at all levels across the country to plan ahead of time and take sound measures to ensure the safety of drinking water in rural areas.

The ministry advised relevant departments to prepare emergency water sources, maintain frost-damaged pipe networks and water meters, and develop plans for using water and ensuring water supply, according to the circular.

