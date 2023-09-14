Home>>
China issues yellow alert for geological disasters
(Xinhua) 08:57, September 14, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Wednesday evening issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by heavy rainfall in multiple regions of the country.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration warned of the risks of rain-induced geological disasters in parts of Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Yunnan from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Residents are advised to take precautions, especially in areas with potential dangers.
China has a four-tier, color-coded warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
