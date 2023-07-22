Home>>
China issues yellow alert for geological disasters
(Xinhua) 09:42, July 22, 2023
BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Friday issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration have warned of risks of rain-induced geological disasters in parts of Beijing, Hebei, Liaoning, Chongqing and Guizhou from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
