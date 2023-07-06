China issues orange alert for geological disasters

Xinhua) 10:11, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Wednesday issued an orange alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain in southwest China.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration have warned of risks of rain-induced geological disasters in the central and eastern parts of the southwest Chinese city of Chongqing from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

A yellow alert has also been issued for possible rain-triggered geological disasters in parts of Inner Mongolia, Chongqing and Yunnan.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

