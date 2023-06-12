We Are China

Disaster response launched in flood-hit areas in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:05, June 12, 2023

Workers repair dyke breaches caused by floods after heavy rainfall in Baisha Town of Hepu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This aerial photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows workers repairing dyke breaches caused by floods after heavy rainfall in Baisha Town of Hepu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This aerial photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows villages affected by recent rainstorms in Baisha Town of Hepu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

