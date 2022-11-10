Leading expo in U.S. California features latest progress in disaster response

Xinhua) 11:09, November 10, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The world's leading Natural Disasters Expo was launched Wednesday at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California, showcasing the latest tools, services, strategies and innovative technologies in disaster preparedness and management.

About 200 speakers, 300 suppliers and thousands of visitors are expected to participate in the two-day expo, according to the organizer.

Emergency management specialists and emergency response professionals from around the globe will source the newest disaster-related products and services, maximize recovery methods, and discover new ways to achieve community outreach and preparedness.

The expo features a series of symposiums regarding heat and fire, earthquake, flood and storm. Participants will discuss topics such as actions to control wildfires and losses caused by heat, earthquake and tsunami awareness and preparedness, and mitigating consequences of flood and storm.

Jannine Wilmoth, emergency manager of Emergency Management and Preparedness of Anaheim Fire and Rescue, told Xinhua that California has great concerns for natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, droughts and increasing risks of wildfires brought by climate change.

"We hope to share experiences and gain knowledge from other people in the industry, building partnerships and sharing resources in natural disaster preparedness and responses," she said.

During the expo which runs through Thursday, exhibitors from around the world will demonstrate the latest technologies, equipment, services, and supplies for use in natural disasters. Speakers will address not only disaster recovery, but also preparedness, mitigation efforts and responses, Wilmoth told Xinhua.

"First-hand experiences in natural disasters preparedness and responses are very valuable to pass along," she added.

