China earmarks 270 mln yuan to support disaster relief work

Xinhua) 08:42, July 12, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday allocated an advance 270 million yuan (40.32 million U.S. dollars) from its central natural disaster relief funds to help local governments with flood control and drought relief work.

The emergency funds were allocated by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of Emergency Management, the MOF said on its website.

Some 200 million yuan was earmarked for six provincial-level regions including Liaoning, Jilin, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and Yunnan to support them as they search for, rescue and relocate those affected, and to help with emergency treatment, secondary disaster detection and the repair of damaged houses, the ministry said.

The remaining 70 million yuan was allocated to Gansu Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Shaanxi Province to help solve water shortages.

