200 families receive China-aided relief items in northern Afghanistan

Xinhua) 09:32, January 07, 2022

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- About 200 destitute families on Thursday received China-donated relief aid in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, a provincial official confirmed.

"The families were surveyed and registered by officials of provincial directorate for disaster management and humanitarian affairs. More registered families will receive donation within days in Kunduz," Matihullah Rohani, director of provincial directorate for culture and information, told reporters.

The distributed packages included biscuits, powder milk, blankets and clothes, according to the official.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in mid-August 2021, and the formation of the Taliban-led caretaker government on Sept. 7 last year, the impoverished country has faced economic woes.

China has recently sent batches of humanitarian assistance including foodstuff, COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothes to Afghanistan.

