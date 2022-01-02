China-donated aid distributed among destitute families in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province

SHIBERGHAN, Afghanistan, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province began distribution of the China-donated aid to 500 destitute families here on Saturday, head of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs in the province Abdul Qayum Nazari said.

"In the first day of distribution which began today, 100 families received the aid including blankets and coats," the official told Xinhua.

The remaining 400 families would receive the aid in the next four days, the official said.

Saying that around 20,000 displaced and poor families living in Jawzjan province are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, the official called on the international community to help the needy Afghans at this critical moment.

"I am thankful to China for sending humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," Nazar Mohammad, who received the China-donated aid in Shiberghan city, told Xinhua.

China has recently sent batches of humanitarian assistances including foodstuff, COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothes to Afghanistan.

