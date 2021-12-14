Afghanistan receives second batch of China-donated winter supplies

KABUL, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of winter supplies donated by China has arrived in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.

Afghan deputy minister of refugees and repatriation affairs of the caretaker government Arsala Kharoti and Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu attended the handover ceremony on Monday in a depot of the ministry in Kabul.

This batch of winter supplies include more than 70,000 blankets and more than 40,000 down coats. At this critical moment, the aid brings warmth from the Chinese people to the Afghan people, the Chinese ambassador said while addressing the ceremony.

Wang said that China would continue to donate other aid including food to Afghanistan.

As a good neighbor of Afghanistan, China is ready to help Afghanistan overcome the current difficulties, Wang said.

Officials from the ministry of refugees and repatriation affairs received the supplies.

Kharoti thanked China for providing the emergency supplies as many Afghan people are experiencing a difficult time.

These aid supplies will be distributed to eligible people around the country, he added.

