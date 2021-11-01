Afghanistan resumes export of pine nuts to China

Xinhua) 08:59, November 01, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2021 shows a cargo plane during a ceremony of resuming the export of pine nuts to China, at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan on Sunday resumed export of pine nuts to China, a Taliban spokesman confirmed. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

KABUL, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan on Sunday resumed export of pine nuts to China, a Taliban spokesman confirmed.

"A cargo plane carrying pine nuts took off from Kabul International Airport to China after officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan inaugurated the air corridor," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on twitter.

In 2019, Afghanistan formally launched the pine nut export via an air corridor to a number of countries, including China.

Pine nut trees grow in eight eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman, according to the country's pine nuts union.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)