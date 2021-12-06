China-donated humanitarian aid arrives in Afghanistan: official

Xinhua) 09:51, December 06, 2021

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Some 500 tons of food and clothing donated by China have arrived in Afghanistan's border city of Hairatan, northern Balkh province, a local official has said.

A total of 27 containers packed with 500 tons of food and clothing entered Afghanistan via the Hairatan port on Thursday and Friday. The supplies will be delivered to different provinces and will be distributed among the needy people, Abdul Matin Sayyed from the provincial custom office told Xinhua.

The supplies were part of the 1,000 tons of food and clothing aid to Afghanistan and the remaining is expected to arrive via the same port soon, the source said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)