Afghanistan receives new batch of China-donated supplies

Xinhua) 09:34, December 22, 2021

KABUL, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has received a batch of assistance donated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC).

A handover ceremony was held Tuesday at ARCS complex in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, attended by Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and ARCS Secretary General Mawlawi Matiul Haq Khalis.

"As Afghanistan's friendly neighbor and sincere friend, China attaches great importance to the difficulties that Afghan people currently face," Wang said at the ceremony.

In order to help Afghanistan overcome the current difficulties, China has taken a number of measures and has provided batches of emergency assistance to Afghanistan, Wang added.

The Chinese ambassador said that 1,500 tons of Afghan pine nuts have reached China since November, generating a revenue of more than 16 million U.S. dollars for the Afghan people. China will continue to import Afghan agricultural products.

During the ceremony, Khalis expressed gratitude to China for the humanitarian assistance including the RCSC batch.

"The latest Chinese donation is very important for the people of Afghanistan in this critical situation," Khalis said.

In addition to medical equipment, the RCSC supplies also included a batch of medicine and school bags for school children.

