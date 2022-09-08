China revises marine disaster emergency response plan

Xinhua) 09:25, September 08, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Natural Resources issued a newly revised emergency response plan for marine disasters, the ministry's website showed on Wednesday.

The emergency response plan aims to minimize casualties and property losses caused by these disasters. It features contents including the standards of initiating emergency response, the response procedures, the support measures, and the emergency plan management.

According to the severity, scale, and duration of the impact brought by the marine disasters, the emergency responses are supposed to be classified into four levels, said the plan. The disaster warning is represented in red, orange, yellow, and blue, corresponding to the highest to lowest warning level.

The plan also calls for ensuring the timely transmission and sharing of marine observation data.

It added that natural resources and marine authorities in coastal regions must formulate their local emergency response plans for ocean disasters.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)