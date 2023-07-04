China issues yellow alert for geological disasters
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Monday issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain in parts of Henan, Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan and Shaanxi.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration warned of risks of rain-triggered geological disasters in those regions from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
China will face multiple natural disasters in July, including floods, severe convection weather, typhoons and high temperatures, authorities warned.
