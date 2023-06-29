Home>>
China issues geological disaster alert for rain-hit areas
(Xinhua) 11:19, June 29, 2023
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain in parts of Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan and Yunnan.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration warned about risks of rain-induced geological disasters in these regions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues geological disaster alert for rain-hit areas
- China vows to ramp up flood control, disaster relief work
- Disaster response launched in flood-hit areas in S China's Guangxi
- 19 dead after mountain collapse in SW China
- U.S. hit by 7 billion-dollar weather disasters so far this year
- Natural disaster sends strong call for human solidarity
- Leading expo in U.S. California features latest progress in disaster response
- China revises marine disaster emergency response plan
- China launches emergency response to possible geological disasters
- China earmarks 270 mln yuan to support disaster relief work
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.