China activates Level III emergency response for major agricultural disasters

Xinhua) 13:38, July 31, 2023

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Sunday that it has initiated a Level III emergency response for major natural disasters in agriculture, as typhoon-triggered heavy rainfall hits parts of North China, in areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River.

According to the requirements of emergency response, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan and other provinces and cities are required to strengthen emergency response duties; closely monitor and evaluate the disaster situation; implement flood control and disaster relief measures; clear and dredge ditches in advance; check, repair and reinforce planting and breeding facilities; investigate potential safety hazards; and prepare emergency drainage machines and tools.

The emergency response requires the relevant areas to send working groups and scientific and technological teams to corresponding counties and towns, to enter villages and households, guide the disaster-affected areas to drain accumulated water in time, and replant crops with short growth periods for inundated fields, according to local conditions, so as to minimize losses to the greatest extent.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

