Clouds shrouded Mount Huangshan at sunset

Ecns.cn) 15:40, December 15, 2023

A sea of clouds is dyed golden yellow over Mount Huangshan after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Qin)

A solar halo is spotted over Mount Huangshan after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Qin)

A beautiful sea of clouds occurs after a rainfall over Mount Huangshan after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Qin)

