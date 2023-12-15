Home>>
Clouds shrouded Mount Huangshan at sunset
(Ecns.cn) 15:40, December 15, 2023
A sea of clouds is dyed golden yellow over Mount Huangshan after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Qin)
A solar halo is spotted over Mount Huangshan after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Qin)
A beautiful sea of clouds occurs after a rainfall over Mount Huangshan after a rainfall in east China's Anhui Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Qin)
