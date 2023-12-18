Snow scenery at Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Anhui

Xinhua) 11:02, December 18, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2023. The scenic area witnessed the first snowfall in this winter recently. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)