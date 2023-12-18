We Are China

Anhui section of 1st phase of water diversion project starts trial operation

Xinhua) 10:53, December 18, 2023

Staff members work at the central control room of Zongyang pumping station in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Anhui section of the first phase of a water diversion project, which diverts water from the Yangtze River to the Huaihe River, starts its trial operation on Saturday.

It is one of the 172 major water conservancy projects for water saving and supply in China, integrating functions of water supply, shipping and ecological protection, etc.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows Zongyang pumping station in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2023 shows the facilities inside Zongyang pumping station in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)