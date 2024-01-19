China to hold online Lunar New Year's shopping festival

Xinhua) 09:27, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce is holding an online Lunar New Year's shopping festival, which began on Jan. 18 and will end on Feb. 17 this year.

Various online promotions will be offered for consumers to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 10, 2024, according to the ministry.

Such online promotions will provide consumers more choices, said He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, Thursday at a press conference.

Promotions include the launching of 3C products in Beijing, "super holidays" in Shanghai, live-streaming e-commerce sales activities in Tianjin, and an "intangible cultural heritage Lunar New Year's shopping festival" in Zhejiang, according to the spokesperson.

