Dazzling lanterns light up Victoria Park in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 15:52, September 25, 2023

Visitors take photos of dazzling lanterns displayed at Victoria Park to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29 this year.

Dazzling lanterns are displayed at Victoria Park to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

