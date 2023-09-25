Dazzling lanterns light up Victoria Park in Hong Kong
Visitors take photos of dazzling lanterns displayed at Victoria Park to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 29 this year.
Dazzling lanterns are displayed at Victoria Park to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Photos
