Folk activity of intangible cultural heritage held to mark Qixi Festival

Ecns.cn) 15:09, August 22, 2023

Local women in ethnic costumes compete in an embroidery contest during "Saiqiao Festival", a celebration of the Qixi Festival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

People prepared embroideries and rice drawings in celebration of "Saiqiao Festival" -- skill competition, in Nanning on Monday.

Qixi Festival, the Chinese Valentine's Day, on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month every year, falls on Tuesday this year.

Students weave during "Saiqiao Festival", a celebration of the Qixi Festival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

Children make rice drawings during "Saiqiao Festival", a celebration of the Qixi Festival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

Artworks are displayed during "Saiqiao Festival", a celebration of the Qixi Festival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

Students weave during "Saiqiao Festival", a celebration of the Qixi Festival in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Guanyan)

