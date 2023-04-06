Home>>
Water-releasing Festival held in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 16:39, April 06, 2023
The Water-releasing Festival is held at Dujiangyan, a UNESCO World Heritage site in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
The festival dates back more than 1,000 years to commemorates Li Bing, the designer of the Dujiangyan irrigation system.
