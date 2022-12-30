Laba garlic: delicious side dish in China

Friday marks the Laba Festival in China, which falls on the eighth day of Layue, the twelfth and last month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

It's popular to make Laba garlic in northern China. People put peeled garlic cloves into a container with vinegar and sugar and then seal it up.

The garlic will turn green gradually. It is a typical side dish for dumplings during the Spring Festival.

