Molten iron fireworks create festive atmosphere

(People's Daily App) 16:22, December 13, 2022

Datiehua, or molten iron fireworks, popular in China’s Henan and Shanxi, are an art form performed by iron-smelting workers or blacksmiths, creating a festive atmosphere during traditional Chinese festivals like the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival.

The traditional performance, involving the spray of molten iron, was listed as part of Shanxi Province’s intangible cultural heritage in 2011.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Song Sichi)

