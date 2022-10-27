Light festival to kick off in Paris, France

Xinhua) 15:17, October 27, 2022

A visitor takes a photo of illuminated sculptures during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Visitors view illuminated sculptures during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor takes a photo of an illuminated sculpture during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Visitors view illuminated sculptures during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor views illuminated sculptures during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor takes a photo of illuminated sculptures during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Illuminated sculptures are pictured during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Illuminated sculptures are pictured during a media tour of a light festival at Thoiry zoo near Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2022. The festival will kick off here on Sunday, displaying around 2,000 illuminated sculptures. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)