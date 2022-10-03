Chinese Festival celebrated in U.S. state of Colorado

Xinhua) 14:59, October 03, 2022

DENVER, the United States, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Sounds of Chinese instruments accompanied a dragon dance team as they mimicked the postures and movements of the dragon at a Chinese Festival in the U.S. state of Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Leitz, the lead dancer, lifted, dipped, thrust, and swept the dragon's head, as the dragon regaled the crowd at the Centennial Center Park near downtown Denver, to bestow good luck and prosperity.

The performance drew the attention of hundreds of visitors to the Chinese Festival of Colorado, in celebration of the Chinese National Day and the Chinese traditional Moon Festival.

Guests from local American and Chinese communities enjoyed an enchanting guzheng musical piece and a Chinese classical dance performance. Students from Chinese language schools in Denver performed Chinese songs.

Guests were also invited to taste a variety of Chinese foods and snacks.

"We hope to celebrate the Chinese festival with the local community, and have more people experience the Chinese culture. Cultural exchanges serve as a bridge in enhancing our mutual understanding and China-U.S. relations," Feng Mimi, honorary president of the Chinese American Association for Rocky Mountain Region, the organizer of the festival, told Xinhua.

Alice Britton, one of the hostesses and dancers at the festival, speaks fluent Chinese. The 11-year-old started to learn Chinese when she was three.

"I love to be immersed in Chinese culture, Chinese food and traditions. I love Chinese dance, which has a beautiful rhythm," she said.

Her mother said her whole family love joining Chinese cultural events and would love to introduce traditional and modern Chinese culture to more Americans.

Leitz, the lead dragon dancer, said he has a true passion for Chinese history, adding that the Chinese Festival is a very good opportunity to engage with the community and embrace different cultures.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)