Children sing Mid-Autumn Festival-themed song in different languages

(People's Daily App) 09:54, September 13, 2022

When Chinese people sit together at night and enjoy the glorious moon during the Mid-Autumn Festival, the ancient poem "Prelude to Water Melody" is often read.

Written by Su Shi in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), the poem reveals deep emotions about changes in nature and in man's fortunes.

Check out these children from different countries singing the resonant lines, and admire the beauty of Chinese poetry, expressed in multiple languages.

