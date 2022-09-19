Home>>
Fire Dragon Festival held in Vancouver, Canada
(Xinhua) 09:38, September 19, 2022
Dragon dancers perform during the Fire Dragon Festival at Chinatown in Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
