Ayia Napa Medieval Festival parade held in Cyprus

Xinhua) 10:11, October 09, 2022

Participants play with fire sticks during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

A participant performs during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

A participant performs ballet during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

Participants perform during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

