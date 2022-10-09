Home>>
Ayia Napa Medieval Festival parade held in Cyprus
(Xinhua) 10:11, October 09, 2022
Participants play with fire sticks during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
A participant performs during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
A participant performs ballet during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
Participants perform during the parade of Ayia Napa Medieval Festival in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)
