11th Prague Car Festival held in Prague
People play remote-controlled model cars during the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People visit the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Children play remote-controlled model cars during the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People view a car during the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
