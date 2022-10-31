11th Prague Car Festival held in Prague

Xinhua) 10:19, October 31, 2022

People play remote-controlled model cars during the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

People visit the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Children play remote-controlled model cars during the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

People view a car during the 11th Prague Car Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, Oct. 29, 2022. The two-day festival opened here on Saturday, featuring a wide range of cars and motorcycles. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

