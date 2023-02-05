"Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival held in south China's Guangxi

February 05, 2023

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform dancing during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023. "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival is a traditional festival in Gandong Township, which is held on the 12th day of the first month on Chinese lunar calendar, during which people wear "bainiaoyi," a traditional clothing of ethnic group, blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, and perform traditional dancing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform dancing during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

People of various ethnic groups blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

Youngsters of Miao ethnic group blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

People of Miao ethnic group blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

People of Miao ethnic group take part in the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

People of Miao ethnic group blow Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Dangjiu Village, Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

Girls of Miao ethnic group watch folk performances during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

Girls of Miao ethnic group perform dancing during the "Bainiaoyi" Lusheng festival in Gandong Township, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 2, 2023.

