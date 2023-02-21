Various fork activities held to celebrate Dragon Head Raising Day

Ecns.cn) 13:25, February 21, 2023

Villagers of Miao ethnic group dance with Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, to celebrate Er Yue Er （Dragon Head Raising Day） in Dongtou town, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Long Linzhi)

Er Yue Er, which falls on the second day of the second month on Chinese Lunar calendar, is regarded by the Chinese people as the day when the "dragon raises its head," which means the spring awakens after winter hibernation.

