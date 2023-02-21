China’s diverse celebrations on Longtaitou Festival

February 21, 2023

Photo taken on Feb. 20 shows kindergarten children performing a dragon dance to celebrate the Longtaitou Festival in Xianju county, Taizhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Huabin)

The Longtaitou Festival, or the Dragon-Head-Raising Festival, falls on the second day of the second month on the Chinese lunar calendar. It is celebrated on Feb. 21 this year. A great variety of activities are held across China to observe the festival and promote traditional Chinese culture.

