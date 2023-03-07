Street food carnival attracts visitors in SW China’s Yunnan

March 07, 2023

A street is jammed with visitors during a street food carnival in Weishan ancient town in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Liu Xukai)

A recent street food carnival has attracted throngs of visitors to Weishan ancient town in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Weishan was an important business hub on the ancient Tea Horse Road, the centuries-old trade route that linked Tibet with the neighboring provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. The county is well-renowned for its fabulous street foods. Locals have created over 350 types of street food. A total of 310 business owners from the county and other regions participated in the carnival.

