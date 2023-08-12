Torch Festival celebrated in Weining, SW China
Actors perform during celebration events of the Torch Festival in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2023. In celebration of the Torch Festival, a series of events were organized in Weining from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10. These events, featuring campfire parties, traditional ethnic sports competitions and performances, attracted visitors with a festive atmosphere full of local characteristics. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a scene of a campfire party in Bandi Township of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In celebration of the Torch Festival, a series of events were organized in Weining from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10. These events, featuring campfire parties, traditional ethnic sports competitions and performances, attracted visitors with a festive atmosphere full of local characteristics. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Children perform "Cuotaiji", a traditional opera of the Yi ethnic group, during celebration events of the Torch Festival in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2023. In celebration of the Torch Festival, a series of events were organized in Weining from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10. These events, featuring campfire parties, traditional ethnic sports competitions and performances, attracted visitors with a festive atmosphere full of local characteristics. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Actors play yueqin, a banjo like instrument with four-strings, during celebration events of the Torch Festival in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2023. In celebration of the Torch Festival, a series of events were organized in Weining from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10. These events, featuring campfire parties, traditional ethnic sports competitions and performances, attracted visitors with a festive atmosphere full of local characteristics. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
