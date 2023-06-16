Languages

Intl students celebrate cultures at Beijing festival

(People's Daily Online) 16:43, June 16, 2023

A photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows Chinese and international students at the Global Culture Festival of Beijing Foreign Studies University in Beijing, China. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Nearly 200 international students and faculty members at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) presented their home countries’ unique foods, beverages, handicrafts and special products during a global culture festival held at the university campus on June 15, 2023 in Beijing.


