Museum in Nanjing showcases charm of traditional Qixi culture

Ecns.cn) 16:44, August 23, 2023

Artists in traditional Chinese costumes present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The annual Qixi Festival, also known as Qiqiao or Begging for Skills Festival, was celebrated on Tuesday, the seventh day of the seventh lunar month.

Artists in traditional Chinese costumes present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Artists in traditional Chinese costumes dance to present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Artists in traditional Chinese costumes dance to present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Artists in traditional Chinese costumes dance to present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Artists in traditional Chinese costumes dance to present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Artists in traditional Chinese costumes dance to present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)