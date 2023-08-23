Museum in Nanjing showcases charm of traditional Qixi culture
Artists in traditional Chinese costumes present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The annual Qixi Festival, also known as Qiqiao or Begging for Skills Festival, was celebrated on Tuesday, the seventh day of the seventh lunar month.
Artists in traditional Chinese costumes present folk customs of Qixi Festival in a museum at the Grand Baoen Temple Heritage and Scenic Area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
