Teej Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
A woman offers prayers during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Women offer prayers during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A woman receives tika on the forehead as blessings during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Women celebrate the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Women light lamps in celebration of the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
Women celebrate the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
Women celebrate the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
A woman offers prayers during the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
Women celebrate the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Nepal land port resumes two-way passenger clearance
- Folk activity of intangible cultural heritage held to mark Qixi Festival
- BD Comic Strip Festival held in Brussels
- Torch Festival celebrated in Weining, SW China
- Museum in Nanjing showcases charm of traditional Qixi culture
- Celebrations of ethnic festival "Liuyueliu" in SW China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.