Teej Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Xinhua) 14:09, September 19, 2023

A woman offers prayers during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Women offer prayers during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman receives tika on the forehead as blessings during the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Women celebrate the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Women light lamps in celebration of the Teej Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Women celebrate the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Women celebrate the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A woman offers prayers during the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Women celebrate the Teej Festival at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

