BD Comic Strip Festival held in Brussels

Xinhua) 10:19, September 09, 2023

Toy models of Tintin and other figures based on the comic series The Adventures of Tintin are seen during the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Toy models of the Smurfs are seen during the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People visit the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A person with a comic mask visits a booth during the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Comic books are on display during the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A visitor reads a comic book during the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

A comic artist draws an image for a visitor during the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People visit the BD Comic Strip Festival in Brussels, Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2023. The BD Comic Strip Festival kicked off here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

