Home>>
China-Nepal land port resumes two-way passenger clearance
(Xinhua) 14:06, May 03, 2023
LHASA, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Burang, a land port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, resumed two-way passenger clearance on Monday.
Customs and passenger clearance at the port had been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the efforts of China and Nepal, two-way cargo passage at Burang, an important port for trade with Nepal, resumed in March.
The resumption of two-way passenger clearance at the port will inject new impetus into the economic and trade exchanges between China and Nepal, said Kelsang Namgyal, an official with the port.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Gyalpo Lhosar Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
- Chinese language training course resumes for Nepal's tourism professionals
- 68 bodies recovered from plane crash site in Nepal
- Chinese premier congratulates new Nepali PM on inauguration
- Maoist Center chairman takes office as Nepal's new PM
- Mountain range seen from Kathmandu Valley
- Nepal to lift ban on import of vehicles, liquor products
- Bala Chaturdashi Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
- Chhath festival celebrated in Nepal
- Nepali president tests positive for COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.