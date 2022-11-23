Bala Chaturdashi Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal

Xinhua) 08:37, November 23, 2022

People float oil lamps as a tradition to observe the Bala Chaturdashi Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People scatter a mixture of seven types of grains as a tradition to observe the Bala Chaturdashi Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A woman lights an oil lamp during the Bala Chaturdashi Festival at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Oil lamps and the offerings are pictured during the Bala Chaturdashi Festival at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People sit beside oil lamps during the Bala Chaturdashi Festival at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)