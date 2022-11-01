Chhath festival celebrated in Nepal
A woman worships the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. The Chhath festival is dedicated to the sun, which is regarded as a token of stability and prosperity, and a Vedic goddess "Chhathi Maiya." (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
A devotee receives tika on her forehead after worshipping the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. The Chhath festival is dedicated to the sun, which is regarded as a token of stability and prosperity, and a Vedic goddess "Chhathi Maiya." (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
People worship the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. The Chhath festival is dedicated to the sun, which is regarded as a token of stability and prosperity, and a Vedic goddess "Chhathi Maiya." (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
A man worships the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. The Chhath festival is dedicated to the sun, which is regarded as a token of stability and prosperity, and a Vedic goddess "Chhathi Maiya." (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Constitution Day celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
- Kartik Naach Festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal
- Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal
- People take part in parade during Krishna Janmashtami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal
- People observe Ghantakarna Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal
- Nepal unveils action plan for tourism revival
- People pray to Lord Shiva during first Monday of holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.