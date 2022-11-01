Chhath festival celebrated in Nepal

Xinhua) 11:20, November 01, 2022

A woman worships the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. The Chhath festival is dedicated to the sun, which is regarded as a token of stability and prosperity, and a Vedic goddess "Chhathi Maiya." (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A devotee receives tika on her forehead after worshipping the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People worship the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A man worships the rising sun during the Chhath festival on the bank of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

